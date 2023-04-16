BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Another strong performance from Tori Kniesche and taking advantage of timely opportunities led to a South Dakota State 4-0 victory over North Dakota State on Sunday, April 16, in the Summit League softball series opener between the two teams at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.



Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning as Kniesche and NDSU starter Paige Vargas handled things swiftly in the early proceedings.



The Bison’s best chance to score came in the third when a routine foul ball, due to wind routinely blustering over 30 miles per hour, found its way back into the field of play. SDSU catcher Brooke Dumont made a strong throw to right fielder, Emma Osmundson , who had went to cover first base as the ball traveled back to the surface. The NDSU hitter got caught up in the play and was called out at first to prevent any runs from scoring in the frame.



SDSU had a line-out double play in the second inning with two runners on base, but was able to take the lead in the fourth. An Allison Yoder walk and Jocelyn Carrillo single put two runners on again for the Jacks with one out. Osmundson came up to the plate and smacked a single to right field to give SDSU a 1-0 edge.



The Jackrabbits put the game out of reach in the fifth. Walks to Brooke Dumont and Yoder, along with a fielder’s choice that featured an infield error, loaded the bases for SDSU with one out. Rozelyn Carrillo came up and hit an RBI single to push the advantage to 2-0, then RBI walks by Jocelyn Carrillo and Lindsey Culver made it 4-0. SDSU nearly extended the lead from there, however a line-out double play closed out the frame.



Kniesche gave up a double in the top of the seventh, with the runner eventually reaching third base, before closing out her ninth shutout of the season. She gave up three hits and seven walks on the day while striking out nine batters. Vargas took the loss for NDSU by allowing four runs, three earned on five hits. She also struck out nine batters while walking six.



Notes

South Dakota State is now 25-15 overall and 7-0 in Summit League play. NDSU dropped to 23-14 (7-3).

Kniesche improved her record in the circle to 16-4 for the Jackrabbits while improving her ERA on the season to 1.81.

Osmundson had a team-high two hits for the Jacks.



Up Next

South Dakota State and North Dakota State continue their three-game series on Monday at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. First pitch between the Jacks and Bison in Brookings is scheduled for 11 a.m.