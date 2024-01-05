FRISCO, TX (KELO) — It’s a cloudy day in Frisco, Texas today, but that didn’t damper the teams mood as we got a chance to talk with select players.

The Jackrabbits began the morning with their team picture inside of Toyota Stadium.

Then, coach Jimmy Rogers spoke with the media in a press conference. Eight SDSU seniors talked with the media and they all shared the same conclusion about being in Frisco.

The community and the NCAA give the team a first class experience, which only adds to the excitement of championship weekend.

“It’s always exciting when you get down here. You’ve got the flight in, the walk into the hotel, staying at the same place, coming to the stadium today and taking the team picture. It’s just always a great feeling,” SDSU senior tight end Zach Heins said.

Media Day continues this afternoon as it’s Montana’s turn to speak with the media.

Stay tuned to KELOLAND Media Group both on-air and online for more from Frisco.