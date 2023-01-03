SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team lost its first game of the season at Iowa. Since then, the Jackrabbits have won 13 straight games, earning them the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. Now, the Jacks are seeking their first ever National Championship.

SDSU is preparing to face a familiar opponent in the National Championship. The Jackrabbits will play NDSU, a team they defeated in October, 23-21.

A key difference in the two match ups will be the return of standout tight end, Tucker Kraft, who missed October’s game due to injury.

“It’s another big time weapon that they have. He’s a big, physical kid that is great at the point of attack. He runs well and they utilize him in the run game and the pass game. He does a little bit of everything for him. I think I’ve even seen him carry the ball,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said.

SDSU’s offense has been paced by their rushing attack. They have 33 rushing scores this season, led by running back, Isaiah Davis, who has rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“Isaiah is just a gamer and he’s worked so hard during the off-season, he works so hard during practice and it really just shows when it comes to playoff time,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said. “He has that clutch mentality to him and he just kind of balls out every single game in the playoffs.”

Much of the Jackrabbits offensive success can be credited to their offensive line.

“Any program that’s close and values relationships. I think the offensive line is one of the positions that is the closest. It’s always been like that,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said.

“You always want to play the best competition out there. That’s what for sure is going on in this championship game. They’re o-line across the board is really talented,” NDSU defensive end Spencer Waege said. “I know the left side of their line are both All-Americans on that side. Anytime you get a chance to play against guys of that caliber, it’s pretty cool.”

SDSU lost their only other championship appearance in the spring of 2021, when quarterback Mark Gronowski was injured on the game’s first drive.

“I mean, I felt really disappointed that I let my teammates down in that game, I could’ve ended up finishing it,” Gronowski said. “Ever since that injury, my focus has been on getting back to this point and getting back to this opportunity of playing in a National Championship.”

SDSU and NDSU will meet for the National Championship on Sunday, January 8th. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.