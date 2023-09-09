BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — After trailing 10-0 at halftime, top-ranked SDSU rallied to score all 20 of its points after the break in its 20-16 win over No. 3 Montana State in a rematch of last year’s FCS semifinal at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday night.

Mark Gronowski’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Wilde put the Jackrabbits on top for good with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Gronowski threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 13-for-22 passing. He also rushed for a score.

The Jacks are now 2-0 on the season and head to Target Field for a showdown with Drake next Saturday.