FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State used a strong effort in the circle and a solid showing at the plate en route to completing a doubleheader sweep over North Dakota on Sunday, April 23, at Tharaldson Park. The Jackrabbits earned an 8-0 victory in six innings then closed out a 6-1 win over the Fighting Hawks to improve to 29-15 overall and stay undefeated in 11 Summit League contests this season.



Game 1 (Doubleheader)

South Dakota State took the lead in the first inning and cruised from that point on in an 8-0 run rule victory.



The Jacks benefited on two-out walks to Rozelyn Carrillo and Jocelyn Carrillo . The two provided SDSU runners on second and third and Lindsey Culver drove in the first run of the matchup on an RBI single to make it 1-0. The next inning for SDSU was started by an Alexa Williams double. She was plated on an RBI single by Mia Jarecki to push the Jacks ahead to 2-0.



Starting pitcher Tori Kniesche didn’t need much help from there. Kniesche registered six strikeouts through three innings and gave up just one hit before the fifth when the Fighting Hawks tried to put their first run on the board. UND had the bases loaded with no outs, but a fielder’s choice provided the first out, then consecutive strikeouts ended the threat.



SDSU had taken control of the game at that point. The top of the fifth featured a three-run home run by Williams to put the Jackrabbits up 5-0. The next inning saw Rozelyn Carrillo hit a two-run triple and Jocelyn Carrillo connect on an RBI single to give the Jacks an 8-0 edge.



Kniesche closed out a complete-game shutout in the bottom of the sixth. She threw six innings and gave up two hits and three walks while striking out 10. Jarecki, Williams and Rozelyn Carrillo each had two hits while both Williams and Carrillo had multiple runs and RBIs. Culver had a team-high three walks in the game.



Game 2 (Doubleheader)

South Dakota State did enough offensively and got out of a big jam late to close out the doubleheader with a 6-1 win.



The second game of the day remained scoreless through two innings before SDSU got on the board. Mia Jarecki hit a one-out single in the top of the third, then Allison Yoder smacked an RBI triple to put the Jackrabbits in front. A Rozelyn Carrillo double gave SDSU a 2-0 lead.



SDSU extended its advantage to 4-0 in the fourth. Emma Osmundson walked and was plated on an RBI double by Alli Boyle . A Brooke Dumont double moved Boyle to third base and Boyle scored on a sacrifice fly by Jarecki.



Jackrabbit starter Shannon Lasey cruised through five innings. She gave up a single in the first inning, then kept the Fighting Hawks hitless over the next four frames. SDSU went into the sixth up 4-0 before UND attempted a rally.



Two singles and an infield error saw the Hawks loaded the bases with no outs. The Fighting Hawks chased Lasey out of the game by scoring a run, but Kniesche came on in relief and retired three straight UND batters on strikeouts.



Osmundson hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to close out the close out the scoring.



Notes

South Dakota State is now 29-15 overall and 11-0 in Summit League play. North Dakota fell to 8-35 overall and 5-8 in conference action.

Kniesche improved to 18-4 on the season with a victory in the first game, while she earned her second save of the season with her showing in the second game. Lasey improved to 11-6 in the circle with her performance in the second contest.

Up Next

South Dakota State travels to Kansas City next for a three-game series. The Jackrabbits are slated to face the Roos in the first game of their series at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.