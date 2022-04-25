SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Baylor Scheierman is leaving South Dakota State.

The reigning Summit League Player of the Year declared for the NBA draft last month but on Monday retweeted ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony on his twitter page. Givony reports Scheierman will enter the NCAA transfer portal after he tests the NBA draft process.

Jeff Goodman also reported Scheierman was entering the transfer portal.

Last year, Scheierman led SDSU in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. He helped the Jackrabbits go undefeated in the Summit League and earn their sixth NCCA Tournament appearance.