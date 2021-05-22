SDSU Softball’s season ends in extra inning lost to Stanford

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KELO) — South Dakota State Softball’s historic season came to an end in the NCAA Tournament as the Jackrabbit fell 2-1 to Stanford in extra innings.

SDSU jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Jocelyn Carrillo singled in Emma Osmundson in the 3rd inning. That lead was short lived however, as Stanford scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 4th.

Neither team would score again until the 10th inning when Stanford’s Elena Spirakis picked up a two-out single that scored the go ahead run.

The Jacks would threaten in the bottom of the 10th as Cylie Halvorson hit a two-out double, but Stanford would get Kelsey Lenox to ground to second for the game’s final out as the Cardinal picked up the 2-1 win.

SDSU starting pitcher Tori Kniesche gave up just 3 hits over 10 innings while striking out 8 in the loss.

SDSU finishes the season with an 43-8 overall record.