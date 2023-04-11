AMES, Iowa – South Dakota State was able to pick up a victory in its softball non-conference doubleheader at Iowa State on Tuesday, April 11, the Jackrabbits’ first win in its last 10 meetings against the Cyclones. SDSU earned a 4-3 triumph in the first game then dropped an 8-1 decision to close the day at the Cyclone Softball Complex.



Game 1

South Dakota State took the lead in the top of the first and never trailed in its 4-3 victory over Iowa State.



The Jacks loaded the bases quickly in the first with the three first batters of the game getting on via walk. The Cyclones turned to the bullpen bringing in Karlie Charles with no outs. While the Iowa State reliever picked up a strikeout against her first Jackrabbit in the dish, Lindsey Culver came up next and hit a single over the third base bag to drive in two runs. Culver forced an errant throw as she rounded first base, bringing in another run to give SDSU a 3-0 edge heading to the bottom of the frame.



Iowa State responded in the bottom half off SDSU starter Shannon Lasey . Milaysia Ochoa led off with a double and following a foul popout, Angelina Allen smacked a two-run home run to make it a 3-2 ballgame.



From that point on, the pitching staffs controlled the contest.



Both teams had at least one inning have a runner reach third base over the next three frames, but each time they’d be left stranded by Lasey and Charles.



SDSU extended its lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth behind a solo home run by Mia Jarecki . Iowa State had an opportunity in the bottom of the sixth as the Cyclones got a runner on second base. A pinch hitter, Sarah Tyree, came up and slapped a shot towards the right side. Jarecki made a diving play and completed the throw to first to get the Jacks into the seventh up 4-2.



The Jackrabbit lineup went quietly down in the top half to bring up the Cyclones. SDSU turned to Alexa Williams in relief for a save, however two walks and a single allowed a run to score and put runners at first and third. Head coach Kristina McSweeney went back to who got the Jacks to that point in Lasey for the final three outs and the Jacks’ lead cut to 4-3.



Iowa State had runners on second and third after a stolen base. A strikeout put the first out of the inning on the board. The Cyclones next attempted to complete a suicide squeeze. A missed bunt attempt caught their runner stuck in a run down and SDSU was able to tag her for the second out. A groundout to Lasey who threw it to first completed the winning performance for South Dakota State.



SDSU was outhit in the contest but was boosted by a strong performance in the field. Lasey improved to 9-6 overall by completing seven innings and giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five. Culver had two hits for the Jacks and Jarecki had two walks and scored two runs. Jocelyn Carrillo recorded two hits with one being a double.



The victory for South Dakota State was just the program’s third ever over Iowa State. It was the Jackrabbits’ first since 2008, ending a nine-game skid to the Cyclones.



Game 2

The home side re-grouped in the second game of the doubleheader to earn an 8-1 win over SDSU.



Iowa State took advantage of a hit by pitch and walk to get its first two runners on in the second. The first runner scored on a wild pitch, then a second scored on an RBI single to put the Cyclones ahead 2-0. They extended the advantage to 3-0 on an Ochoa solo home run in the third.



The Jackrabbits cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fifth when Alli Boyle hit a solo home run over the left-field fence. The homer was the first of Boyle’s collegiate career.



Iowa State put the game out of reach over the next two innings by scoring five more runs.



The Cyclones outhit the Jacks 7-4 in the contest. Picking up hits in the game for SDSU were Boyle, Carrillo, Culver and Brooke Dumont . Williams took the loss giving up four earned runs on seven hits in six innings of work.



Notes

South Dakota State is now 24-15 overall on the season following the doubleheader split with Iowa State. The Cylones are 13-23

SDSU’s win over Iowa State represented the second over a Big 12 team this season. The Jacks previously beat Baylor on March 15 in a split with the No. 20 Bears at the time.

Up Next

South Dakota State is slated to host North Dakota State in Brookings for a three-game Summit League series. The two sides are scheduled for first pitch in the first of two games Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.