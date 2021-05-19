SDSU Softball setting new program standard

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU Softball is set to make its NCAA Tournament debut on Friday against Stanford in the double elimination Fayetteville regional.

The Jacks punched their ticket the NCAA Tournament by defeating Omaha twice on Saturday to secure the Summit League Tournament title. Saturday’s tournament title is just one of many program firsts that SDSU has accomplished this season, which included its first regular season conference championship as well.

As the Jacks get set to play Stanford in the NCAA Tournament, Head Coach Krista Wood reflected on what Saturday’s accomplishment meant for her program.

“You know we’ve been envisioning it all year, even at practices and talking about it all year and so being able to actually do it was really cool. Now we’ve set the standard of what it is here, and I think it’s really cool that we did that. And now from here on out that’s the standard of what Jackrabbit softball is going to be,” Wood said.

SDSU opens its NCAA Tournament against Stanford Friday at 2:30. You can watch the game on ESPN3.