MACOMB, Ill. (SDSU) — Due to the circumstances involving an off-campus incident in Macomb on Friday, all Leatherneck activities — including South Dakota State’s softball series at Western Illinois — for Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26 have been postponed.



A trio of Summit League events scheduled for this weekend in Macomb were impacted by this announcement, including the entire baseball series with St. Thomas, the entire softball series with South Dakota State and women’s tennis match with Denver.



“Our thoughts are with the Western Illinois campus and community of Macomb and those impacted by last night’s incident,” Summit League Commissioner Josh Fenton said. “All Summit League events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday on campus have been postponed. The athletic department and campus officials have our full support.”



Summit League officials will provide information regarding potential rescheduling of these events at a later date.