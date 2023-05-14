FORT COLLINS, Colo. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State softball team has been selected and will take part in the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo., at the Triple Crown Sports complex. The event is slated to begin on May 18 with SDSU taking on Tarleton State at 1 p.m. MT.



This will be the fifth edition of the NISC, which offers an NCAA Division-I softball postseason option for deserving programs outside the NCAA tournament field. The NISC will be played on two fields at the TCS facility in a double-elimination format through the Super Regionals round. The championship concludes with a four-team single-elimination bracket. The tournament will stream on FloSoftball.



South Dakota State has previously participated in the event twice. The Jackrabbits competed in both the second and third editions of the NISC in 2018 and 2019. SDSU went 3-2 in its 2018 appearance and 1-2 in 2019.



Also in the tournament field is BYU, CSU Northridge, Iowa, Maryland, San Jose State and UC Davis.



The Jackrabbits will be making their fifth postseason showing overall during their Division I era after advancing to the previous two NCAA Tournaments. SDSU is in the midst of its best run in program history with five straight seasons of 30-plus victories which includes three Summit League regular season and two conference tournament titles.