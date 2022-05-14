VERMILLION, S.D. (SDSU) – Top-seeded South Dakota State softball advanced to Sunday’s championship game of the Summit League Tournament with a pair of wins Saturday in Vermillion. The Jackrabbits opened the tournament with a 5-3 win over No. 4 seed South Dakota and went on to beat No. 3 North Dakota State 2-0 in the afternoon contest.

Game 1 vs. No. 4 South Dakota – W, 5-3

The game-one victory was highlighted by a fourth-inning grand slam from Jocelyn Carrillo for a 5-1 lead.

Cylie Halvorson and Kelsey Lenox each singled and Cheyanne Masterson followed with a walk to load the bases with no outs. Lindsey Culver was hit by a pitch on the next at bat, walking in Halvorson and tying the game 1-1. Following a pair of fielder’s choice outs, Carrillo sent her grand slam just over the center field fence, plating Culver, Emma Osmundson and Brooke Dumont.

South Dakota opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second and added two runs in the sixth but left two more runners on base.

Grace Glanzer pitched all seven innings and struck out seven while allowing five hits and one walk. She moves to 20-4 on the season and is a perfect 12-0 against Summit League opponents.

Semifinal vs. No. 3 NDSU – W, 2-0

A two-RBI homer in the top of the first inning was the only damage done by either side in SDSU’s 2-0 shutout of the Bison. Cylie Halvorson homered to center field, also bringing home Peyton Daugherty, to record her 16th bomb of the season.

The Jackrabbits would not see another baserunner until the sixth inning when Rozelyn Carrillo singled but she was stranded.

Tori Kniesche threw a one-hit shutout. She struck out 10 batters, walked three and hit one. Kniesche improves to 17-5 on the year.

UP NEXT

The Jacks will take on No. 2 Omaha Sunday morning for the Summit League tournament title. The Mavericks have one loss in the double-elimination tournament, meaning an SDSU win will secure a championship for the Jackrabbits. If Omaha wins the opener, the teams will play again in a winner-take-all final game.