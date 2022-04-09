BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Despite finishing in run-rule fashion, game one of the day was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Jocelyn Carrillo finally broke the tie for SDSU with a solo home run to center field, one of four Jackrabbit homers in the contest.

Peyton Daugherty added another run later in the fifth frame, followed by a two-RBI home run for Cylie Halvorson to make it a 4-0 game. Brooke Dumont and Tori Tollefson each homered in the sixth inning for the 8-0 final score.

Glanzer struck out six batters and walked just one in six innings to move to 13-3 on the season.

The Jacks wasted no time in game two, putting up all 10 runs across the first and second innings. Emma Osmundson took advantage of a passed ball to put the Jackrabbits on the board in the bottom of the first, followed by runs from Rozelyn Carrillo, Cylie Halvorson and Kelsey Lenox.

The six-run second inning was highlighted by a three-RBI bomb from Cheyanne Masterson to score Lenox and Lindsey Culver. Daugherty, Osmundson and Rozelyn Carrillo.

Tori Kniesche struck out 11 batters, one shy of her career high, in five innings of work with no hits allowed. The sophomore put the Leathernecks down in order in the second and fifth innings.

Rozelyn Carrillo, Lenox and Osmundson tallied two hits each in game two.

SDSU will take on Western Illinois Sunday afternoon in the final game of the series. First pitch is set for 12 p.m., one hour later than its original start time.