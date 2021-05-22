SDSU Softball falls to Arkansas, 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (SDSU) – Mary Haff and Autumn Storms combined on a seven-hit shutout to lift No. 6 national seed Arkansas to a 4-0 victory over South Dakota State in the second round of the NCAA Division I Softball Championship Fayetteville Regional Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks, 42-9, advance to Sunday’s championship. South Dakota State dropped to 43-7 overall and is slated to play the winner of Saturday’s second game between Stanford and Manhattan in an elimination game on ESPN3.com at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Arkansas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second as designated player Linnie Malkin turned on an inside offering from Jackrabbit starter Grace Glanzer and pulled it down the left-field line for a two-run homer.

The Razorbacks upped their advantage with 4-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Kayla Green doubled in Danielle Gibson with the first run of the frame on a double to right-center, with Green later scoring on a single off the first-base bag by Aly Manzo.

SDSU put together a pair of threats, loading the bases in both the fourth and seventh innings, but came up empty each time. The seventh-inning threat included three consecutive two-out singles by Cheyanne Masterson, Rozelyn Carrillo and Peyton Daugherty, but Storms ended the rally – and the game – with a strikeout.

Haff struck out seven Jackrabbit batters over six shutout innings, walking one and surrendering four hits.

Daugherty tallied three of SDSU’s seven hits, including a double.

Glanzer, who fell to 19-5 on the season, notched her second complete game of the regional, striking out four and walking three over seven innings. She allowed six hits – all to different Razorbacks.

NOTES