SDSU Softball falls to Arkansas, 4-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-SDSU-Jackrabbits-logo-2_1529375716492.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (SDSU) – Mary Haff and Autumn Storms combined on a seven-hit shutout to lift No. 6 national seed Arkansas to a 4-0 victory over South Dakota State in the second round of the NCAA Division I Softball Championship Fayetteville Regional Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks, 42-9, advance to Sunday’s championship. South Dakota State dropped to 43-7 overall and is slated to play the winner of Saturday’s second game between Stanford and Manhattan in an elimination game on ESPN3.com at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Arkansas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second as designated player Linnie Malkin turned on an inside offering from Jackrabbit starter Grace Glanzer and pulled it down the left-field line for a two-run homer.

The Razorbacks upped their advantage with 4-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Kayla Green doubled in Danielle Gibson with the first run of the frame on a double to right-center, with Green later scoring on a single off the first-base bag by Aly Manzo.

SDSU put together a pair of threats, loading the bases in both the fourth and seventh innings, but came up empty each time. The seventh-inning threat included three consecutive two-out singles by Cheyanne Masterson, Rozelyn Carrillo and Peyton Daugherty, but Storms ended the rally – and the game – with a strikeout.

Haff struck out seven Jackrabbit batters over six shutout innings, walking one and surrendering four hits.

Daugherty tallied three of SDSU’s seven hits, including a double.

Glanzer, who fell to 19-5 on the season, notched her second complete game of the regional, striking out four and walking three over seven innings. She allowed six hits – all to different Razorbacks.

NOTES

  • Arkansas leads the all-time series, 2-0
  • The Jackrabbits were shut out for the first time this season
  • Daugherty turned in her third three-hit performance of the postseason (Summit League tournament and NCAA regional)
  • Jocelyn Carrillo extended her streak of games reaching base safely to a team-best 21 with a fourth-inning single
  • Glanzer has 22 complete games in her 26 starts this season

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 