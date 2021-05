FRISCO, Texas (KELO) -- For the first time in program history South Dakota State football is playing for the FCS National Championship. The Jackrabbits will meet Sam Houston Sunday afternoon for the title down here in Frisco. Now the the Jacks have fallen short in the semifinals two times prior, but finally got over the hump with a resounding 33-3 victory over Delaware in the semifinals. But getting to Frisco is only part of the mission.

After sour endings in each of their previous two trips to the FCS Semifinals, the third time proved to the be charm for SDSU.