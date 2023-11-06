BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State women’s soccer program was announced as one of the 64 teams that advanced to the 2023 DI Women’s Soccer Championship when the bracket was announced on Monday.



The Jackrabbits will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Huskers in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup between the Jackrabbits and Huskers is slated for a 7 p.m. first kick on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Huskers’ Barbara Hibner Stadium. The winner will face either Tennessee or Xavier in the Second Round while the two teams are part of a quadrant with one-seed UCLA.



This year marks the seventh NCAA Tournament appearance for SDSU. Three of those showings have come in the last five seasons. The Jackrabbits are 1-5-1 all-time in the NCAA Tournament with SDSU having won its Division I national tournament debut in 2008 when the Jacks defeated Colorado in the opening round, 1-0, in Minneapolis.



South Dakota State placed second in The Summit League regular season standings this season. The Jackrabbits rattled off two victories in the 2023 Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship to complete the program’s 14th overall title and eighth conference tournament championship.



The Jackrabbits enter the NCAA Tournament with a 13-3-3 overall record. Nebraska, most recently ranked 15th in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, is 14-3-3 this season having won the Big Ten regular season title with a 7-1-2 mark. In the Big Ten semifinals, Nebraska fell to then-No. 12 Wisconsin, 3-1.



Links for NCAA Tournament broadcasts and live stats will be available over the course of the next couple days leading up to the match on Friday on the SDSU women’s soccer schedule page on GoJacks.com.