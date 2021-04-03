SDSU soccer remains undefeated in dramatic fashion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The USD volleyball team was down two sets to none, but they rattled off three straight set victories to claim a 3-2 match decision over Denver, claiming their second ever Summit League championship.

"The thing that I was most proud about with our team is the fact that we were down in almost every single set, if not every single set and we had to fight back, stay gritty and be resilient," USD head coach Leanne Williamson said. "I think, in that situation our backs were against the wall and I think, if you would've caught us in that situation two weeks ago, we would've responded very differently."