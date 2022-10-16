BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota State recognized six of its seniors in the Jackrabbits’ final home regular season contest of the year and sent them out with a victory as SDSU topped Kansas City, 2-1, on Sunday at Fishback Soccer Park.

The Jackrabbit seniors in Emily Cameron, Abigail Kastens, Cece Limongi, Karlee Manding, Rachel Preston and Maureen Tolley have helped spur SDSU to 67 wins over the last five years and in the last four seasons have now went 31-0-7 at home.

The six all started and helped lead the Jackrabbits to a strong first half. SDSU had possession for 72% of the opening 45 minutes and eventually capitalized in the 30th minute as Maya Hansen scored her ninth goal of the season. She was assisted by Karlee Manding who picked up her league-leading eighth assist on the year as the Jacks eventually took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

SDSU put the game out of reach in the 80th minute, though Kansas City put together a competitive second half.

Laney Murdzek dribbled up field and drilled a bouncing shot from the top of the box past the Roos diving keeper for her second goal in back-to-back games.

The Roos got on the scoreboard in the 85th minute when Madison Page slipped past a Jackrabbit defender that lost their footing and scored her fifth goal of the season. Kansas City had a final corner kick opportunity in the 89th minute, but the Jackrabbits cleared the cross and kept the margin at the final 2-1 tally.

Murdzek finished the contest with a team-high three shots for SDSU, while Limongi and Hansen each had two. Jocelyn Tanner and Hailee Fischer both recorded saves for the Jacks in goal. Roos keeper Mackenzie Caldwell snagged three saves.

Notes

SDSU improved to 11-0-5 overall and 5-0-2 in The Summit League while Kansas City dropped to 2-9-4 (1-3-2). South Dakota State has now won five straight matches. SDSU’s 17 points in The Summit League trails only Denver (19) while the Jacks with Sunday’s victory assured themselves a spot in the conference tournament which begins Oct. 28. The Jackrabbits home schedule during the regular season came to a close with SDSU going 6-0-4 at Fishback in 2022. SDSU extended its undefeated streak in Brookings to 42 consecutive regular season matches.

Up Next

South Dakota State goes on the road for its final two matches of the regular season. The Jackrabbits head up Interstate 29 next to face North Dakota in Grand Forks on Oct. 21.