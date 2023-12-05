BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The top-ranked SDSU Jackrabbits dominated Mercer in the second round of the FCS Playoffs by a final score of 41-0.

SDSU outgained Mercer 571-151 and used three second-quarter touchdowns to build a 24-point lead heading into the locker room.

“It might have been our most consistent performance against a really well-coached and good football team,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

The Jacks held the Bears to just one third-down conversion. This marked the fourth time this season SDSU kept an opponent out of the endzone, but the defensive success also stems from controlling time of possession with a strong running game.

“The standard here is to win on defense,” Rogers said. “That will never change as long as I’m here… Everything is established off of running the ball and stopping the run. And so if you can run the ball and have success running the ball, it’s going to create for a long day defensively and vice versa.”

The top seed had a pair of rushers reach the century mark. Isaiah Davis notched 117 yards and three touchdowns, while Amar Johnson posted 107 yards.

“Our biggest thing is establishing the run,” Davis said. “We come out, we find where the holes are. Once they fill spots, it opens up opportunities for some type of passing game. So, the recipe for success doesn’t change.”

The Jacks are now 12-0 and have now won 26 straight games.

“We’re only promised another five days,” Davis said. “So you think about that in the big picture, this being my senior year. You take into account all the work you put in, all the guys put in throughout the summer of the offseason and to succeed in this opportunity that we have this week. So, we’re blessed to have another six days.”

“They’re just hungry to try to maximize every bit of what they have: one last ride with one another,” Rogers said.

The Jackrabbits will now host #8 Villanova on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.