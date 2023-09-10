BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — Five players scored goals and South Dakota State was relentless on offense as the Jackrabbits defeated Green Bay, 5-0, at Fishback Soccer Park on Sunday.

The Jacks scored just one of their goals in the opening half when Jadenn Carrillo found the back of the net in the 11th minute on assists by Laney Murdzek and Kayla Anderson . Green Bay kept the deficit at 1-0 thanks to four saves by Phoenix goalkeeper Mallorie Benhart. SDSU outshot Green Bay by a 10-1 margin in the first 45 minutes of the contest.

It took a little time to break the game open, but the Jacks did so in a matter of seconds in the second half.

Maleah Evans scored her second goal in consecutive matches in the 63rd minute as she knocked in a breakaway shot thanks to dishes from Murdzek and Anderson. Sixteen seconds later, SDSU extended its lead to 3-0. Anderson this time was the goal scorer on assists by Avery LeBlanc and Avery Murdzek within the 63rd minute.

The Jackrabbits weren’t done attacking. In the 77th minute, freshman Shelby Hopeau passed to another freshman Katelyn Beulke who scored the first goal of her college career to put SDSU ahead 4-0. Another freshman found the back of the net for the first time as a Jackrabbit 11 minutes later as Birna Bjornsdottir struck a shot into the top left corner of the goal on a dish from Ellie Gusman for the final tally.

“I think you saw the rhythm and pace we played at wore (Green Bay) out a bit,” South Dakota State head coach Brock Thompson said. “Their goalkeeper made some great saves in the first half, but I think our depth played a role in the second half. I thought this was a really complete-team performance.”

Notes

South Dakota State improved to 7-1 overall behind Sunday’s victory. Green Bay fell to 0-4-2 this season.

The Jackrabbits finished the contest with a 24-2 edge in shots and 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Benhart made seven saves in goal for the Phoenix while SDSU goalkeeper Jocelyn Tanner recorded two saves.

recorded two saves. Both Laney Murdzek and Kayla Anderson had two assists for the Jacks, while Murdzek recorded a team-high five shots. Four of those shots by Murdzek were on target.

and had two assists for the Jacks, while Murdzek recorded a team-high five shots. Four of those shots by Murdzek were on target. South Dakota State’s Delaney Grant made her season debut for the Jackrabbits following a season-ending injury during the 2022 campaign.

made her season debut for the Jackrabbits following a season-ending injury during the 2022 campaign. The Jackrabbits extended their active win streak over the Phoenix to eight and are now 8-2 all-time against Green Bay. The five-goal win was the largest margin in the all-time series between the two sides.

Up Next

South Dakota State plays on the road in its next two matches. The Jackrabbits have one game this upcoming week, a 5 p.m. match on Friday in Omaha against Creighton.