SDSU set to host Hobo Day Scrimmage

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Football is on track to be played on Hobo Day after all.



South Dakota State Athletics officials announced plans Wednesday for the Jackrabbit football team to host the Hobo Day Scrimmage Oct. 31 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The event is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff and will follow a format similar to the squad’s annual spring game.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited, with preference given to season ticket holders, students and family members of football student-athletes. Season ticket holders will receive an email with instructions on how to request tickets for the scrimmage.



No premium seating will be available and tailgating will not be permitted. Per Board of Regents and university policy, fans will be required to wear a face covering when entering the stadium.



Halftime festivities will include the grand prize drawing for the SDSU Athletics Hobo Day Raffle.



The event is scheduled to be televised by Midco Sports Network, with a radio broadcast airing on WNAX 570 AM and the Jackrabbit Sports Network. Video and audio streaming can be accessed through GoJacks.com/watch and through the Jackrabbit App.



The scrimmage is part of a limited fall practice schedule for the Jackrabbits. Missouri Valley Football Conference officials announced in August that the 2020 football season would move from the fall to the spring, with an eight-game league schedule starting Feb. 20.

