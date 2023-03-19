BLACKSBURG, Va. (KELO) — With one NCAA Tournament win under its belt, SDSU is looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history.

Following their win over USC, SDSU now faces the daunting task of taking on top seed Virginia Tech, but the Jacks are confident they can hang with the ACC champs.

“The thing I like about our team is I think they’ll play really poised,” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston said. I think they’ll play with a lot of confidence. I think they’ll really dig in and do what we ask them to do. Those are the things we’ve done all year.”

The Jackrabbits are coming off a first round win in which they were limited to just 45 points in regulation, 33 below their season average. They are now facing a Hokies team that has limited its opponents to 42 points or fewer in three of their last four games. If another tough offensive night is in the cards, the Jacks will turn to their defense.

“We try to rely on our defense, so then when nights are like last night where offense was harder to come by, we can still kind of rely on our defense,” SDSU senior forward Myah Selland said.

“Both our guards and our posts did a great job of just contesting shots and making it tough,” SDSU junior forward Kallie Theisen said. “We really prepared well in scout. Our coaches prepare us well to know where we want shots coming from. And I think we did a good job of forcing tough shots.”

Friday’s win over USC saw SDSU make just two field goals in the first quarter but they bounced back by going 6-for-11 in the second.

“We’re really good at adjusting to what’s happening during the game, you know what is required in that moment and figuring that out and staying with that,” Johnston said.

Summit League player of the year Myah Selland powered SDSU in the waning minutes of the game. She scored 16 straight to end the fourth and begin OT. The forward finished with 29, a program record in the NCAA Tournament.

“We have to have more balance in the game tomorrow,” Johnston said. “We’re going to need other people to step up, certainly lean on players that are in a groove and playing well. Myah’s always a big part of everything we do.”

The Jacks and the Hokies are set to tip off Sunday at 4 pm central time. We will have coverage throughout the day as SDSU looks to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16.