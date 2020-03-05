SDSU set to defend Summit League Tournament championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year removed from the program’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, expectations remain unchanged for the SDSU women’s basketball team, as the Jackrabbits are set to begin their title defense at the Summit League Championships.

SDSU is 28-2 all-time at the Summit League Championships, but history doesn’t win games.

“You get everybody’s best and we want to give everybody our best, and so every game is different than what they were in January and February,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

“We have a tradition of success here and our expectations are always to play the best basketball we can and reach the highest level possible, so yeah, we’re excited to go down there and hopefully get a championship,” SDSU senior Tagyn Larson said.

“We always look forward to the Summit League Tournament, especially all the blue there. It’s kind of like a home game for us, so it’s always exciting to go down there and play in front of our crowd,” SDSU senior Rylie Cascio Jensen said.

What this year’s Jackrabbits lack in star power, they make up for as a team, with ten players averaging more than four points per game, though head coach Aaron Johnston will lean on his veterans.

“I do know that when you go into tournaments, you need people to step up and that’s where our seniors will have to be really good, particularly Rylie and Tagyn that have played a lot of minutes there. We’re going to need Megan and Tylee, a senior and a junior, to also do that. We’re going to need those experienced players to be really special,” Johnston said.

“I think a lot of people compare us to last year, but we’re a new team with new players, new group of girls, a lot of girls stepping up that maybe didn’t get their chance last year, so I would say we’re a new team, so it’s been a lot of fun to see that play out,” Cascio Jensen said.

The second-seeded Jacks open tournament play against UND.

“North Dakota is going to play really aggressive, they’re going to be really physical, play at a really fast pace, they play a lot of people, so we know we’re going to see that from them, but in terms of how the game goes, it’s really going to be dependent on how we can play on that day on Saturday,” Johnston said.

As good as SDSU has been, Johnston hopes the Jackrabbits have yet to play their best basketball.

“You know, our team will be ready, they’ll be excited. I think we’ve played really well throughout the year and hopefully play our best now going forward,” Johnston said.

SDSU clashes with North Dakota Saturday at the PREMIER Center. Tip-off is set for 2:30.