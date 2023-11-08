BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU is still unbeaten as they improved to 9-0, following last weeks win over rival NDSU, retaining the Dakota Marker trophy.

The Jacks are still hoping to build on their 23 game win streak and they’ll look to do that in their final road game of the regular season.

Heading into this week’s matchup against Youngstown State, SDSU will not underestimate the Penguins as offensive versatility can be their strong suit.

“They’ve got great skill to beat you one on one and if you lean too heavy on the pass the running backs and the O-line will do a really good job of blocking the box up and creating one on one tackles that are hard to make because the skill set that they have,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

They Jacks are set to face the Penguins Saturday, kick-off is set for 11 a.m.