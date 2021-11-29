SDSU set for road playoff game at Sacramento State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State rolled past UC Davis in their playoff opener on Saturday, as the Jacks advanced to the next round with a 56-24 victory over the Aggies.
It was a combination of the run game and turnovers that led to the Jacks big win. Isaiah Davis and Pierre Strong Junior combined for nearly 400 yards on the ground with Davis going for 217 and Strong rushing for 175 himself.
Add that with a defensive performance that featured a program record tying 6 interceptions, and the national runner-ups from the spring eased into the next round.
Now they’ll head out onto the road against Sacramento State, who’s coming off a first-round bye after earning the 4th overall seed.
“I think we were disappointed in some of our losses and maybe arrogantly thought we should have been a seed had we won some of those games. My point is then go prove it and this is your opportunity to go prove it. Sacramento State is a really good football team out of a really good league. I think our guys are really excited to be playing another game in the playoffs is what it is,” Stiegelmeier said.
SDSU will play Sacramento State Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. central.