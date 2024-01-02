BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU is in their third FCS National Championship for the fourth season. Much of that success can be credited to their talented 18 seniors.

The addition of the COVID year has given extra time to the group and they’ve taken advantage.

The Jacks have won 28 straight games, including the first National Title in school history.

The seniors were honored on Senior Day, in their final win of the regular season. They rolled past U-Albany in the semifinals, which was the final home game of their careers.

Now, they’re set to play their final game in the yellow and blue, fighting for a second straight national title.

“For me and some other guys, we’re just trying to soak it all in. Live up the last moments as best you can and enjoy the ride. I’ve had a heck of an experience here and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” SDSU senior Mason McCormick said.

SDSU and those seniors will play Sunday at 1 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.