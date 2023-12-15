BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big day up in Brookings as the SDSU football team is hosting yet another FCS Semifinal game.

Tonight’s game will be the final home game for several seniors. This year’s class is one of the more decorated in program history. That includes a national championship and now four straight F-C-S semifinal appearances. A win tonight, would mark their third trip to the National Title Game in the last four seasons, and would help leave an even bigger mark on the legacy of this year’s seniors.

“Such a special group and they’re a special group because of what they’ve done collectively together and giving their best on a daily basis throughout their time here. I’m going to miss them as people and just miss them in the building and in the moments that we have really, outside of the game of competing,” Rogers said.

SDSU has 18 seniors on this year’s team.