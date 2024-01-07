FRISCO, TX (KELO) — There are 18 seniors on this year’s SDSU football team. Sunday’s National Championship will be their final game, closing the book on one of the most decorated classes in FCS History.

“They weren’t highly recruited. They were developed here, a lot of this group, especially the sixth years, several of them were walk-ons. 6 out of the 10 sixth year guys are walk-ons,” Jimmy Rogers said.

This year’s senior class is one many won’t soon forget. Their careers have featured redshirt years, lengthy careers and even a COVID postponed season.

“Looking back over the career that we’ve all had here, like COVID and all the weird stuff that was going on with that,” Greenfield said. “Just all those ups and downs, we’ve been through it all together.”

“It’s tough to look back at that COVID season and think of all the stuff we went through then, but it’s been a whirlwind, all of the stuff that we’ve accomplished,” Bock said.

The 2023 National Championship put this senior class in the record books, but what many may not notice, is the hard work needed to reach that level.

“We lost the first couple. The championship year and other playoff games. Seeing your other players go out, it just kind of pressures you to work hard in the offseason. That’s what has led us to the point we’re at now,” Van Marel said.

Now, this special class will suit up for one last game, looking for a perfect ending, to their historic careers.

“I’m going to miss these guys like crazy. It’s just the bond that we have. For a lot of teams, it’s about playing football and the X’s and O’s and for us, it’s goes deeper than that. It’s what’s special about us,” Heins said.

“We’ve got a lot of seniors on this team especially. It’s the last time we’re going to play together,” Van Marel said. “It’s the last game I’m going to play as a football player, so we’ve got to enjoy the last moments together and leave it all out on the field.”

For the ten sixth year seniors, they’ve been a part of a team that’s gone 65-15 over the six seasons. They’ll seek their 20th playoff win as well, as the sixth year players carry a 19-4 postseason record.