SDSU senior Mitch Raihle named Summit League Men’s Diver of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2020 Summit League Men’s and Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Year awards were announced by league officials Thursday as voted on by the head coaches. Denver’s Cameron Auchinachie and Kylie Cronin were named the men’s and women’s swimmers of the year while South Dakota State’s Mitch Raihle and Denver’s Sammy Walker were named the men’s and women’s divers of the year.

Auchinachie, a six-time Summit League Champion at the 2020 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships, qualified for the 2020 NCAA Championship in the 50 free, 100 back and 100 free before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pioneer junior was also set to swim in the 200 free relay, 400 medley relay, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. At the league championship, he broke the championship meet record in the 200 medley relay (1:24.87), 200 free relay (1:17.48), 400 medley relay (3:07.93), 50 free (19.22) and 100 free (42.63). He picked up seven All-Summit League honors for his performance at the league championships in February while also earning four swimmer of the week honors during the season. Auchinachie’s second-straight swimmer of the year accolade marks the seventh consecutive time a Pioneer won the honor.

Cronin, a three-time Summit League Champion at the 2020 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships, earned two NCAA Standards at the Summit League Championships. She earned five all-league honors at the Summit League Championship while also earning three swimmer of the week accolades during the season. Cronin earned a national ranking of 10th in the 50 fly (24.60), 66th in the 100 fly (52.84) and 75th in the 200 fly (1:58.03). Cronin’s swimmer of the year accolade marks the Pioneers’ seventh consecutive swimmer of the year honor.

Raihle, the 2020 Summit League Championship 3-meter champion and the Summit League Men’s Diving Championship MVP, earned an NCAA Zone Diving qualifying score in the 3-meter and 1-meter dive at the Summit League Championships. Raihle earned a score of 340.75 to win his second consecutive 3-meter title and placed second in the 1-meter (308.40). At the NCAA Zone Diving Championships, he placed 28th in the 3-meter dive and 30th in the 1-meter.

Walker, the 2020 Summit League Championship 1-meter and 3-meter champion, earned NCAA Zone Diving Qualifying scores in both diving events. She was named the women’s diver of the championships for her dominating performance in her final Summit League Championship. She was also named the diver of the week three times during the regular season. Walker’s diver of the year accolade is the first of her career and the first for a Pioneer in the program’s history.