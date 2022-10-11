SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT) – Oral Roberts was selected to win the Summit League Men’s Basketball regular season title after leading the 2022-23 preseason poll, while Golden Eagle senior Max Abmas was named the Preseason Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, league officials announced Tuesday.

Abmas, who was the 2020-21 Summit League Player of the Year, was the only repeat honoree among the 11 selected to the preseason all-league first and second teams. Those teams along with the preseason poll were voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches, sports information directors and select media members.

The Golden Eagles topped the poll for the first time since the 2011-12 season, receiving 731 points and 28 first-place votes. ORU won the 2021 Summit League tournament title as No. 4 seed and reached the semifinals in 2022 as the No. 3 seed.

Reigning regular season and tournament champion South Dakota State was picked to finish second with 668 points. The Jackrabbits, who posted the first undefeated regular season in league history in 2021-22, received 11 first-place votes.

SDSU was the only squad with a pair of players named to the first team. 2022 Sixth Man of the Year Luke Appel was joined by All-Newcomer Team honoree Zeke Mayo.

South Dakota garnered the remaining first-place vote and took third in the poll with 602 points. The Coyotes are under the direction of head coach Eric Peterson, who is among three first-year head coaches in the league.

The Coyotes had a trio of guards named to the preseason all-league second team, including 2021 Newcomer of the Year A.J. Plitzuweit, who returns after missing the 2021-22 campaign with an injury. He was joined by 2022 All-Summit League second team honorees Mason Archambault and Kruz Perrott-Hunt. USD’s three total selections were the most by any league team.

North Dakota State was picked fourth with 549 points and was followed by Denver, who rounded out the top five with 432 points. The Bison were represented on the preseason all-league first team by 2021 Sixth Man of the Year Grant Nelson.

The teams ranked sixth through ninth were separated by a total of 31 points in the poll. Kansas City led that quartet, earning the sixth spot with 310 points. The Roos will be led by first-year head coach Marvin Menzies, who has previous Division I head-coaching experience at New Mexico State and UNLV.

Western Illinois held the No. 7 spot with 294 points, while St. Thomas was just behind the Leathernecks in eighth with 289 points. WIU guard Trenton Massner rounds out the preseason all-league first team.

Massner earned all-league second team, all-newcomer team and all-defensive team honors in his first season with the Leathernecks a year ago.

Omaha was picked ninth with 279 points. Chris Crutchfield, the Mavericks new head coach, will get to work with preseason all-league first team honoree Frankie Fidler, who was named to the All-Newcomer Team as a rookie in 2021-22.

North Dakota rounded out the poll in tenth with 174 points.

Joining the trio of Coyotes on the preseason all-league second team were ORU guard Issac McBride and Denver guard Tevin Smith. Both players were on the 2022 All-Newcomer Team.

Points for the preseason poll were compiled on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, while all-league teams were compiled on an 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. The top six vote-getters earned first-team honors and the next five were selected to the second team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes or team.

2022-23 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Max Abmas – Oral Roberts



Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts, Jr., G (24.1 ppg/3.6 rpg/3.9 apg)*

Luke Appel, South Dakota State, Gr, F (11.1 ppg/4.2 rpg)

Frankie Fidler, Omaha, So., F (15.2 ppg/4.1 rpg)

Trenton Massner, Western Illinois, Sr., G (17.9 ppg/6.7 rpg/4.1 apg)

Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State, So., G (10.6 ppg/2.7 rpg/2.1 apg)

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State, Jr., F (10.5 ppg/4.4 rpg/1.7 bpg)

Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Mason Archambault, South Dakota, Sr., G (15.6 ppg/2.8 rpg/2.2 apg)

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts, Jr., G (13.9 ppg/2.8 rpg/1.9 apg)

Kruz Perrott-Hunt, South Dakota, Jr., G (15.8 ppg/4.6 rpg/2.2 apg)

A.J. Plitzuweit, South Dakota, Jr., G (22.1 ppg/4.2 rpg/3.9 apg; 2020-21 stats)

Tevin Smith, Denver, So., G (12.3 ppg/3.1 rpg)

*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team

2022-23 Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2021-22 Record (SL) 1. Oral Roberts 731 (28) 19-12 (12-6) 2. South Dakota State 668 (11) 30-5 (18-0) 3. South Dakota 602 (1) 19-12 (11-7) 4. North Dakota State 549 23-10 (13-5) 5. Denver 432 11-21 (7-11) 6. Kansas City 310 19-12 (12-6) 7. Western Illinois 294 16-16 (7-11) 8. St. Thomas 289 10-20 (4-14) 9. Omaha 279 5-25 (4-14) 10. North Dakota 174 6-25 (2-16)

Preseason Summit League Notes