NORMAL, ILL. (KELO) — The top-ranked SDSU football team scored on each of its first five possessions to claim a 40-21 win at Illinois State in its first true road game of the season Saturday.

The Jackrabbits outgained the Redbirds 547-293. The Jacks rushed for 374 yards.

SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski was 11-for-17 for 171 yards and three touchdowns. He added a score on the ground as well as 38 rushing yards.

Jadon Janke caught two TDs, and Jaxon Janke reeled in the other.

Isaiah Davis pounded the ball on the ground for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

The Jacks will be back in action next Saturday for their Hobo Day game against Northern Iowa.