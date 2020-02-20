SDSU scorches the net in 94-83 win at North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball shot a season-high 64 percent from the field and had four double-figure scorers in its seventh-consecutive victory Wednesday, taking down North Dakota 94-83.

The Jackrabbits (21-8, 12-2 Summit League) buried 72 percent of their shots in the second half to hold off a late UND charge and finished the game with a 12-point advantage in the paint while outscoring the Hawks 19-0 off the bench.

Douglas Wilson matched his career-high with 31 points, hitting 14-of-17 from the field to go with six rebounds and four assists.

Noah Freidel scored 21 and Alex Arians added 11 as both Jackrabbit drilled three 3s, with Arians dishing four assists and Freidel netting 17 of his points in the second half.

Baylor Scheierman was in double figures as well, finishing with 11 thanks to a 5-of-5 effort at the charity stripe.

The Jackrabbits found themselves in a back-and-forth game early, playing through 12 lead changes in the opening 10 minutes. Matt Mims buried a 3-pointer at 9:37 to give State its first two-possession advantage of the night (21-17).

The Fighting Hawks hung tough and regained a brief 36-35 lead on Filip Rebraca’s jumper with 3:29 left, but a Wilson dunk on the other end started a 9-0 Jackrabbit run that helped push South Dakota State to a 44-39 halftime lead.

North Dakota came out hot in the second and made it 47-46 two minutes into the half, but the Jacks responded and stretched their lead to double figures (64-50) near the 13-minute mark thanks to a 10-0 run that opened with six consecutive from Freidel.

UND charged once more, however, and with 4:13 on the clock Rebraca pulled the Hawks within five (78-73). A Freidel bucket opened a 9-2 Jackrabbit rally, though, and South Dakota State kept the Fighting Hawks from mounting a further comeback, putting the game on ice with an 8-of-9 effort at the stripe in the final two minutes.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 87-104 against North Dakota and 9-1 record in Division I matchups. The Jackrabbits have won eight consecutive games against the Fighting Hawks.

Douglas Wilson has reached double figures in 26 games and has 20 or more in 11 contests.

The Jackrabbits maintained a half-game lead on North Dakota State for first-place in the Summit League standings. SDSU has secured a top-two seed in next month’s Summit League Tournament and will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 7.

Up Next

South Dakota State hosts South Dakota Sunday in the latest South Dakota Showdown Series, presented by South Dakota Corn, matchup. The Jackrabbits and Coyotes tip at 2 p.m. from Frost Arena.

