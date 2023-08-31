BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The defending FCS champions kicked off the 2023 season with a 45-7 win over Western Oregon.

The Jackrabbits surged ahead with 21 points in both the first and second quarters.

That included a Mark Gronowski touchdown pass and run, an Isiah Davis touchdown run, a Chase Mason touchdown run and a pair of pick sixes.

Mason’s score capped off a 42-0 first half, that put the Jacks well in front, for good.

The Jackrabbits outrushed the Wolves 209-102. Six different players added rushing yards, including Amar Johnson who tallied 70 yards on the ground.

Jefferson freshman, Griffin Wilde, was the leading receiver, hauling in four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Gronowski finished the game 8-10 for 121 passing yards. He added 11 yards on the ground.

The SDSU defense allowed just 209 yards, while forcing three turnovers.

SDSU will welcome Montana State to Brookings on September 9.

STIEGELMEIER HONORED

John Stiegelmeier and his wife honored at Thursday’s Game

SDSU honored former longtime coach, John Stiegelmeier on Thursday. They named the Dykhouse Center (locker rooms and coaches offices) the Stiegelmeier Family Student-Athlete Center.

Stiegelmeier and his family were honored with the announcement prior to kick-off of Thursday’s contest.