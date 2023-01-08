FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team has won their first ever FCS National Championship and it came at the hands of a 45-21 win over rival NDSU.

The Jackrabbits grabbed the game’s first lead, with a nine-play drive that was capped off via an Isaiah Davis touchdown run.

But back came the Bison as Cam Miller connected with Joe Stoffel on a touchdown pass.

That score of 7-7 carried into the second quarter.

That’s when the Jackrabbit offense hit full stride. SDSU posted 24 points in the second 15 alone, including an Amar Johnson rushing score, a Jaxon Janke receiving touchdown and a Mike Morgan reception for six.

SDSU led 28-7 at that point.

NDSU would respond with a touchdown pass to Eli Green. Though State would have the final say in the first half, thanks to a field goal from Hunter Dustman.

The second half started with a bang, as quarterback Mark Gronowski called his own number and went 51 yards to the house.

SDSU led 38-14 at that point.

The remainder of the quarter stayed quiet in Frisco, as both teams exchanged punts.

In the fourth quarter, NDSU tried to close the gap, but Miller was intercepted by Jason Freeman.

Minutes later, the Jackrabbits would put the game on ice as Gronowski found Jaxon Janke for the score.

That put SDSU up 45-21 with just eight minutes to play.

From there, the only formality was running out the remainder of the clock, as SDSU was on its way to winning the 2022-23 FCS National Championship.