MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KELO) — SDSU alum and current Minnesota Twins relief pitcher, Caleb Thielbar made the announcement in January that SDSU would be playing Drake at Target Field in September.

Thielbar shared the news at the Twins Caravan, which was held at SDSU.

After winning the National Championship, many hoped an SDSU matchup with Drake would lean in favor of the Jacks… and it certainly did.

SDSU racked up over 600 yards on their way to a blowout 70-7 win over Drake.

While the final score was all SDSU, the game didn’t start that way.

The Bulldogs opened the game with passes of 53 and 35 yards, leading to a Colin Howard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

The early offense didn’t seem to phase SDSU. They needed just four plays to answer with a Mark Gronowski to Isaiah Davis touchdown pass of 23 yards.

SDSU Quarterback – Mark Gronowski

That quick response seemed to spark the SDSU defense, who allowed just over 200 yards and no points over the final three and a half quarters.

The Jackrabbits added on in their next possession. A seven play drive went 36 yards, putting six on the board with a Gronowski to Kevin Brenner touchdown.

SDSU didn’t score on their third drive of the contest, being forced to punt. The ensuing drive got them back in the endzone with a nice touchdown grab by Zach Heins.

SDSU Tight End Zach Heins celebrates a touchdown at Target Field

That scoring drive was part of a run of eight touchdown drives in the matter of nine possessions. State would score on ten of their first 12 drives.

SDSU is off next week with a bye. They’ll return to action on Saturday, September 30 when they host North Dakota.