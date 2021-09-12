SDSU running back Isaiah Davis will miss significant time with upper body injury

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday night in Brookings the SDSU Jackrabbits dominated in their home opener against Lindenwood winning 52-7 but it appears they will be without one of their best offensive players for an extended period of time.

Sophomore running back Isaiah Davis, the Jacks leading rusher from a season ago, would head back into the locker room soon after this run in the 1st quarter. He would return to the sideline in the second quarter with his left arm in a sling. Head coach John Stiegelmeier gave an update on his star back after Saturday nights win.

“He’s got a pretty serious injury, he’s going to be out for a while. We’ll find out more on Monday, but it looks like a decent amount of time,” Stielgelmeier said.