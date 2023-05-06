BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State produced 13 hits and Jocelyn Carrillo hit two home runs, with her second serving as a walk-off two-run blast, leading to a 10-1 victory in six innings over South Dakota in Summit League softball on Saturday. The win for SDSU at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium capped an undefeated conference slate as the Jacks went 17-0 in league play and finished the regular season at 35-15 overall.



SDSU jumped out to a lead in the bottom of the first and wasn’t threatened the rest of the way. Mia Jarecki hit a lead-off single and was followed by an Allison Yoder double. Rozelyn Carrillo hit an RBI single to drive in Jarecki, then an RBI groundout by Jocelyn Carrillo plated Yoder to make it 2-0. A one out single by Emma Osmundson drove in another run to give the Jackrabbits a 3-0 edge.

South Dakota scored its lone run in the top of the third. Two singles in the inning eventually put one run on the scoreboard due to an outfield throwing error to cut the deficit to 3-1. However, SDSU starter Shannon Lasey pitched another solid performance. The Yotes got runners on the corners in the fourth, but couldn’t plate another runner the rest of the way.



A second RBI single in the bottom of the third by Osmundson gave the Jacks another three-run lead before they broke the game open. SDSU scored five in the fifth thanks to a Jocelyn Carrillo two-run home run, sacrifice fly by Alli Boyle and third RBI single of the day by Osmundson.



SDSU closed out the run-rule victory in the sixth inning. Rozelyn Carrillo came up to bat with one out and hit an infield single. That set up Jocelyn Carrillo who crushed another home run over the fence in left-center field to complete the three-game sweep over the Yotes.



Lasey improved to 14-6 overall this season as she threw six innings. She gave up six hits and one unearned run while striking out seven hitters and not giving up a walk. Lasey also went to 6-0 in conference matchups and dropped her ERA against Summit League competition to 2.37.



Seven Jackrabbits recorded hits with Osmundson and Rozelyn Carrillo registering hits in all three of their at-bats. Jocelyn Carrillo drove in five runs which was a team high.



Notes

South Dakota State completed the seventh undefeated season in Summit League history while accomplishing the feat for the first time as a program. The last Summit League team to do so was North Dakota State in 2016 as the Bison went 17-0 that year.

Jocelyn Carrillo finished the Summit League schedule hitting a conference-best .423 in 17 games played. She was followed by Rozelyn Carrillo who hit .407 in 17 contests.

South Dakota finished the regular season 22-26 and 11-9 in conference play. The Coyotes are the No. 4 seed in the Summit League Tournament.

Up Next

The Summit League Softball Championship is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, in Brookings at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. Fourth-ranked South Dakota will face No. 5 North Dakota in an opening round elimination game. The winner of that will face South Dakota State in the start of the double elimination portion of the tournament at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.