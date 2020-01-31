SDSU routs Western Illinois 89-48

MACOMB, Ill. – South Dakota State women’s basketball cruised to an 89-48 Summit League victory over Western Illinois on Thursday evening at Western Hall in Macomb, Ill.

The Jackrabbits advanced to 16-7 on the season with an 8-1 mark in Summit League play. Western Illinois, who ranks third in the league, fell to 11-11, 5-4 Summit.

Tori Nelson paced the Jackrabbits with 17 points. The freshman added six rebounds and a team-best two blocks. Paiton Burckhard registered her third double-double this season, second consecutive, with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Tylee Irwin and Tagyn Larson added 14 and 13 points, respectively, to the offensive efforts.

Sydney Stapleton turned in 12 points, making a team-high four 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits shot 50 percent (31-of-62) from the field and an impressive 59.1 percent (13-of-22) from beyond the arc. State held the Leathernecks to 24.6 percent shooting. Additionally, the Jacks held a 60-21 advantage in rebounds.

Western Illinois opened the game going scoreless for the first six minutes as a 3-pointer by Larson and an Irwin layup capped a 16-0 run for the Jackrabbits. SDSU led 23-5 at conclusion of the first quarter. The teams traded baskets throughout the second, but State held onto a 42-17 advantage at halftime.

Coming out of the locker room the Jacks went on an 8-2 run, including 3-pointers from Larson and Lindsey Theuninck to extend its lead to 31 points. SDSU led 67-28 headed into the final frame.

A 3-pointer by Jordan Ferrand midway through the fourth gave the Jacks its largest lead of 48 points. WIU outscored the Jacks 16-9 the rest of the way but the deficit was too great as State clinched an 89-48 victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State improved to 26-2 in the all-time series against Western Illinois.

The Jackrabbits have claimed the seven contests against the Leathernecks.

Five Jacks scored in double figures for the first time this season.

SDSU pulled down 60-plus rebounds for the first time since Feb. 17, 2018; also against Western Illinois (64 rebounds).

State shot a season-best 59.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Up Next

South Dakota State remains on the road as it travels to take on Oral Roberts Saturday at 2 p.m.

-GoJacks.com-