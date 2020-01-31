SDSU routs Western Illinois 89-48

MACOMB, Ill. – South Dakota State women’s basketball cruised to an 89-48 Summit League victory over Western Illinois on Thursday evening at Western Hall in Macomb, Ill.
The Jackrabbits advanced to 16-7 on the season with an 8-1 mark in Summit League play. Western Illinois, who ranks third in the league, fell to 11-11, 5-4 Summit.
Tori Nelson paced the Jackrabbits with 17 points. The freshman added six rebounds and a team-best two blocks. Paiton Burckhard registered her third double-double this season, second consecutive, with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Tylee Irwin and Tagyn Larson added 14 and 13 points, respectively, to the offensive efforts.
Sydney Stapleton turned in 12 points, making a team-high four 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits shot 50 percent (31-of-62) from the field and an impressive 59.1 percent (13-of-22) from beyond the arc. State held the Leathernecks to 24.6 percent shooting. Additionally, the Jacks held a 60-21 advantage in rebounds.
Western Illinois opened the game going scoreless for the first six minutes as a 3-pointer by Larson and an Irwin layup capped a 16-0 run for the Jackrabbits. SDSU led 23-5 at conclusion of the first quarter. The teams traded baskets throughout the second, but State held onto a 42-17 advantage at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room the Jacks went on an 8-2 run, including 3-pointers from Larson and Lindsey Theuninck to extend its lead to 31 points. SDSU led 67-28 headed into the final frame.
A 3-pointer by Jordan Ferrand midway through the fourth gave the Jacks its largest lead of 48 points. WIU outscored the Jacks 16-9 the rest of the way but the deficit was too great as State clinched an 89-48 victory.
Game Notes
- South Dakota State improved to 26-2 in the all-time series against Western Illinois.
- The Jackrabbits have claimed the seven contests against the Leathernecks.
- Five Jacks scored in double figures for the first time this season.
- SDSU pulled down 60-plus rebounds for the first time since Feb. 17, 2018; also against Western Illinois (64 rebounds).
- State shot a season-best 59.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Up Next
South Dakota State remains on the road as it travels to take on Oral Roberts Saturday at 2 p.m.
-GoJacks.com-