VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Top-ranked SDSU secured a dominant 37-3 win over in-state rival USD Saturday in the DakotaDome.

On top of outscoring the Yotes by 34 points, the Jacks outgained them 266-50 on the ground.

“Our O-line was great, and our D-line was great,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said. “I think it starts up front in any game, but we kind of leaned on them there and that was huge.”

“If we were going to have a chance to win this game at the end, we were going to have to balance rushing yards,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “We didn’t do that today. You know, give them credit. They blocked us and they tackled better than we did, you know? And that’s that’s a recipe for losing a football game.”

USD struck first with a field goal on the game’s opening drive, but the offense stalled from there, punting five times and turning the ball over twice.

“We had a good first half, holding them to only three points,” SDSU senior cornerback Dalys Beanum said. “But we knew we could do more than that. So I feel like everyone had the same mindset coming into halftime. It was like it’s 0-0. It’s a restart, like the game’s reset. So we had to come out with that same hungry mindset and just keep attacking at the bit.”

“That’s what it looks like when we are focused,” Rogers said. “We can stop the run and make you one dimensional. We did that tonight. I’m proud of the effort.”

After being held scoreless in the first quarter for a second straight game, SDSU scored on its final seven drives. Four Jackrabbits rushed for at least 40 yards with each one averaging at least four yards a carry. Through the air, a trio of receivers tallied more than 30 yards apiece.

“It’s just crazy,” SDSU junior quarterback Mark Gronowski said. “You got to be able to stop all those different guys, all aspects of our game, short, medium, the run game, power game. I mean, it’s going to be tough to stop for anyone.”

The Jacks have won 22 straight games and will host NDSU in the Dakota Marker Saturday. The Yotes, who suffered their first loss to an FCS opponent, visit Southern Illinois.