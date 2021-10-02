SDSU rolls past Dixie State, nearly picking up second straight shutout

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Football returned to Brookings Saturday night seeking its 4th consecutive win. The Jackrabbits would play Dixie State for the first time in program history.

It was a bit of a slow start for SDSU as they failed to score a point in the 1st quarter for the first time all season. The 2nd quarter was a different story, as the Jacks scored 35 points and led 35-0 at the break.

Pierre Strong Junior ran for a pair of touchdowns in the quarter. Chris Oladokun threw for 2 scores and the SDSU defense joined in as Dalys Beanum came up with a pick-six.

SDSU’s backups played the majority of the second half, scoring the game’s next 20 points. The Jacks were six seconds away from their second straight shutout, which hadn’t happened since 1962, but a late Dixie State touchdown prevented that from happening.

SDSU improved to 4-0 on the year. They’ll get back to conference play next week as they welcome Southern Illinois to Brookings.