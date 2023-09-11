BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team improved to 2-0 on the season, following a tight win over Montana State on Saturday night.

The Jackrabbits found themselves down ten at halftime, but they’d come out with two scoring drives to start the second half, putting them in front 13-10.

After losing the lead, SDSU put together a two play drive that ended with a touchdown to Griffin Wilde.

State would have to hold off a last second attempt from the Bobcats, including an overturned touchdown to claim the 20-16 win.

“I would rather have us been able to knock the ball down and be in the position, then let it go to the booth and let them make that call,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

“The student section, the home crowd they definitely played their part, they definitely came and obviously the penalties were a big part of that,” SDSU defensive back Cale Reeder said.

SDSU will return to action Saturday against Drake at Target Field.