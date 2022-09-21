BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Football will face Missouri State in a top-five showdown as the 2nd ranked Jacks visit the 4th ranked Bears on Saturday.

SDSU has won 11 of their 12 meetings all-time with Missouri State, including 6 straight, but Saturday’s contest will be the first time they’ll face Bears since Bobby Petrino took over.

The biggest challenge the Jacks will face on Saturday will be the Missouri State offense, which averages nearly 30 points and more than 400 yards of offense per game.

“They are very skilled, very skilled, starting with their quarterback. Not only is he very athletic, but he’s a great decision maker. I don’t know if you can use the term stop them, I think the goal is to prevent the big play and make them settle for something less than what they wanted to in a play, and be patient, and look for an opportunity to get a sack, get an interception, or just get a stop,” Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU and Missouri State will meet Saturday at 2:00 p.m.