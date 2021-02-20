SDSU rallies late to down UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski threw for two touchdowns in his collegiate debut, including the game-winning 1-yard pass to Pierre Strong, Jr. , with 19 seconds remaining as fifth-ranked South Dakota State recovered late for a 24-20 season-opening win Friday night at third-ranked Northern Iowa.

A native of Naperville, Illinois, Gronowski led the Jackrabbits on a 10-play, 75-yard game-winning drive that consumed more than five minutes. SDSU, which had not picked up first down in its five previous second-half drives, moved the chains three times before the decisive score, the last coming on a 43-yard pass from Gronowski to tight end Zach Heins down the left sideline to the UNI 3.

After a pair of Strong rushes moved the ball to the 1, the Jackrabbit running back slipped across the formation to the right flat and hauled in the pass from Gronowski for a 23-20 SDSU lead. Cole Frahm added the extra point to force the Panthers to drive the length of the field, but the last-ditch drive by UNI failed to get past the Panthers’ own 40.

UNI grabbed a 20-17 lead by scoring the first 13 points of the second half. Matthew Cook booted a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter and added a 35-yarder with 8:35 to play in regulation. Moments later, the Panthers cashed in on SDSU’s second lost fumble of the game on a strip sack of Gronowski that was recovered at the SDSU 19. Two plays later, Panther quarterback Will McElvain connected with Tysen Kershaw on a 14-yard touchdown.

SDSU statistically dominated the first half in building a 17-7 lead at intermission. The Jackrabbits marched 71 yards on eight plays on the game’s opening drive before settling for a 24-yard field goal by Frahm.

UNI took its first lead later in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by McElvain, capping a seven-play, 52-yard drive. McElvain completed 19-of-29 attempts for 164 yards, with Quan Hampton hauling in a game-high seven catches for 45 yards.

Gronowski accounted for a pair of touchdowns in three-plus minute span late in the first half. First, he hooked up with Jaxon Janke for a 6-yard touchdown, then he used his legs to score on a 5-yard run with 1 minute and 24 seconds remaining in the opening half. His rushing touchdown was set up by a blocked punt by newcomer Isaiah Stalbird that gave SDSU the ball at the Panther 5.

Gronowski also finished the night 19-for-29 passing for 194 yards and added 24 rushing yards on 10 carries. Strong tallied 91 yards on 22 rushing attempts and led SDSU with six receptions, including the game-winner, for 31 yards. Heins added five catches for a team-high 90 receiving yards.

SDSU finished with a 310-193 advantage in total offense, with UNI limited to only 28 net yards on the ground in 25 attempts. Linebackers Logan Backhaus , Adam Bock and Preston Tetzlaff , along with cornerback Don Gardner , each registered five tackles to lead the Jackrabbits. Two of Backhaus’ tackles were for loss.

Korby Sander of UNI led all players with 13 tackles.