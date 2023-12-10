BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Top-seeded SDSU advanced to its fourth straight FCS semifinal with a 23-12 win over Villanova Saturday.

The Jackrabbits held a narrow 10-9 lead at the half before finding the endzone twice in the second half to pull away.

The Jacks outgained the the Wildcats by nearly 100 yards on the ground.

“We’re lucky to have the guys that we have up front,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said. “That was a hard fought game. They did a really good job defensively of making things challenging in the run game and then we were able to wear them out in the fourth quarter and Isaiah Davis was able to cut loose.”

The Jacks will host Albany in the semifinals Friday at 6.