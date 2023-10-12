BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team has extended their win streak to 19 games, dating back to mid-September of 2022. Now, the Jacks are looking to continue that success in their Hobo Day game.

SDSU improved to 5-0 on the season, following a 40-21 win at Illinois State last weekend. State used a fast start, scoring three quick touchdowns early, while forcing a the Redbirds into a three and out and a special teams fumble.

“I was really happy with the way that we started and just the series of events and how we started so fast,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said. “Being up 20 points in eleven minutes, I don’t know if you can start much faster.”

Now, the top-ranked Jackrabbits return home for their annual Hobo Day game against a familiar opponent: Northern Iowa.

In their last ten meetings, SDSU is 6-4 with half of the games being one score affairs. However, Northern Iowa has defeated the Jacks in each of their last three matchups on Hobo Day.

“We need to match, outplay them and out execute them, because this is who we’re playing this week, not because of a certain day or even because it’s Northern Iowa, but because it’s the game that we have this week,” Rogers said. “We’re going to do our best to do that this weekend.”

Northern Iowa is scoring more than 27 points per game this season, much in part from standout quarterback, Theo Day.

“He’s a phenomenal player that processes information very quickly with a really strong arm,” Rogers said.

SDSU is expecting another sold out crowd Saturday, which would mark their third straight one this season.

“We’re looking forward to playing our best in front of them and we’re going to need them to have the success that we really want,” Rogers said. “Being loud when we really want them to be, when the other team is on offense and cause chaos throughout the whole game.”

The Hobo Day game is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.