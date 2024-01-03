BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU is preparing for the FCS National Championship which is just four days away.

The Jackrabbits are playing in their third title game since the 2021 spring season.

SDSU has faced Sam Houston and NDSU in their past championship games, but now they’ll meet a new opponent in Montana.

The Jacks and Grizzlies have played eight times, with Montana winning every matchup. The last being in 2015

“It’s nice to have a different change and see a new team down there. We’re really excited to have a chance to play them. They have such a great history in their program as well. It’s going to be kind of cool to have two great historic programs playing against each other,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

SDSU and Montana will square off Sunday at 1 and we’ll have plenty of coverage leading up to the game.