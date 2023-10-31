BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Fresh off its 37-3 victory over USD, the SDSU football team has another tall order in preparing for NDSU in the Dakota Marker this Saturday.

The last time the Jackrabbits crossed paths with the Bison was in the national championship game – a 24-point win for the Jacks, who have won fourth straight in the series. That streak comes after a stretch of 16 games where NDSU prevailed 14 times.

While the two have met with much bigger stakes, SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers stressed the importance of battling for the Dakota Marker trophy.

“It’s a rivalry,” Rogers said. “It’s one of the best in FCS football. It is that way because those things still matter. When you’re representing South Dakota State, there’s a certain level of pride in that. And I think that they would say the same thing with North Dakota State.”

The top-ranked Jackrabbits will host the Bison Saturday at 2 p.m. in Brookings.