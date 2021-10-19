SDSU preparing for a motivated Northern Iowa team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State got back in the win column last week, pulling away from Western Illinois in the second half, en route to the 41-17 victory.

Now the Jacks will prepare for Saturday’s Hobo day game against Northern Iowa.

With the Panthers losing back-to-back games, including last week’s loss to USD, Head Coach John Stiegelmeier knows his team will have a tough challenge ahead with UNI needing a win to keep its playoff chances afloat.

“You know if you look at the scores, USD got out of hand a little bit, but they played North Dakota State on the road very tough. I think with a good football team, being a visitor isn’t as big of a deal because your guys understand it, they’re mature, they know what is expected of them,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU meets Northern Iowa Saturday in Brookings at 2:00.