BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team is off to a 3-0 start this season. The Jacks are fresh off their bye week and ready to open conference play on Saturday.

SDSU rolled past Drake 70-7 at Target Field, winning their third game of the season. That game happened two weeks ago, as they saw their bye week come, before the start of conference play.

“Our guys took the preparation seriously. I feel like we got better at the fundamentals throughout the week and the overall execution of the offense and defense,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said. “Constantly harping on the small things, make the big things and our guys took that to heart.”

Through their first three contests, SDSU owns the top scoring offense in all the country, thanks in part to their depth at their skill positions.

“Anytime you add a dynamic player to the offense, it’s one more person that the defense has to worry about. Which one do you take away? You end up doing what we end up doing and when you have a ton of good players offensively, you can’t just cheat one way or another,” Rogers said.

SDSU will open conference play against North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks are led offensively by Tommy Schuster who has thrown for 663 yards and five scores.

“He’s good with the ball in his hands and he doesn’t make bad decisions. He’s elusive as we saw from last year and the year prior. It’s hard to get sacks on these guys. They do a really good job schematically of moving the pocket,” Rogers said.

UND and SDSU have met three times in the last three years. The Jackrabbits are 2-1 in that time with a scoring differential of just six points.

“I don’t think they’re just a difficult matchup for SDSU. I think they’re a difficult matchup for everybody in the country. They’re a good football team, they’re well coached, their guys play hard and they have relentless effort, in all phases, special teams included,” Rogers said. “That’s what I think makes them really competitive and one of the harder teams for us.”

SDSU will host North Dakota on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. in front of a sold out crowd in Brookings.