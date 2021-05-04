SDSU prepares for stout Delaware defense

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU Football is a win away from making its first trip to Frisco, Texas for the FCS National Championship, but the Jacks will have their hands full with Delaware in the semifinals.

The Blue Hens are coming off a 20-14 win over 4 seed Jacksonville State in the quarterfinals. Delaware’s offense averages more than 29 points per game, but what makes the Blue Hens one of the best teams in the country is their defense, which is allowing less than 12 points per contest. SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says it’s their style of defense that makes them a challenging unit.

“They play an odd front. They play what we call star so they got an extra safety. The three up front guys are heavy weight fighters. I mean they are tough son of a guns. They’re able to get an extra guy to the play at the point of the attack because of those three safeties. And then you look at their stats, and they’re very good, very good on defense,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU and Delaware kickoff their semifinal matchup on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the game airing on ESPN.